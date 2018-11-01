Shah Rukh Khan gets hug from 'thug' Aamir Khan after watching Zero trailer

bollywood

Aamir Khan was shown an early preview of Shah Rukh Khan's Zero trailer, and the former is an awe of the trailer

Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/iamsrk

While the audience is eagarly waiting for the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's film Zero, Aamir Khan shared his early review of the trailer. Impressed by the trailer, Aamir Khan said that he cannot wait to watch the film. Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero's trailer is all set to be unveiled on the occasion of the actor's birthday on November 2. However, Aamir Khan who watched the trailer prior to it's release expressed that Shah Rukh has "outdone himself" in the film.

Aamir Khan took to his Twitter account to share his views and wrote, "Guys, I just saw the trailer of Zero. Just one word... OUTSTANDING!!! Congratulations @aanandlrai ! #Katrina is fantastic! @AnushkaSharma is unbelievable! @iamsrk, you have outdone yourself! Can't wait to to watch the film! Love. a."

Guys, I just saw the trailer of Zero. Just one word... OUTSTANDING!!! Congratulations @aanandlrai ! #Katrina is fantastic! @AnushkaSharma is unbelievable! @iamsrk, you have outdone yourself!

Can't wait to to watch the film!

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 1, 2018

Zero presents the story of Bauua, a vertically challenged man essayed by Shah Rukh Khan. On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan also released two new posters from the film featuring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Set against the backdrop of Meerut, Zero presents a unique as well as rooted story. Aanand L Rai's Zero is a story that celebrates life, the first look of the film featured Shah Rukh Khan as the adorable vertically challenged man piquing the interests of the audience to witness the unusual tale. The makers then treated the audience with a big Eid treat in the form of a glimpse from the Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan song in the second teaser.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring Zero, produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the film is all set to release on December 21, 2018.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan To Celebrate His 53rd Birthday Like This...

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates