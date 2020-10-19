Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's statue to be unveiled in London to mark 25 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

With Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), then-debutant director Aditya Chopra not only introduced wide-eyed teenagers to the charm of a Eurail trip, but also gave them an enduring couple in Raj and Simran. As the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-fronted drama — which has the distinction of being the longest running Indian film — clocks 25 years tomorrow, Heart of London Business Alliance has announced that a bronze statue of the lead pair will be unveiled in London's Leicester Square.



The statue of Harry Potter

The statue will depict a scene, which was filmed in the heart of the bustling city. It will be the latest addition to the 'Scenes in the Square' movie trail that includes installations of Harry Potter, Laurel and Hardy, Gene Kelly from Singin' in the Rain (1952) and Wonder Woman.



Laurel and Hardy at the square

Mark Williams, destination marketing director, Heart of London Business Alliance, says it is an important cultural milestone for Bollywood. "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the most successful Hindi films of all time, and this statue is a fitting tribute to the global popularity of Bollywood." The organisers are hoping to unveil the artwork in spring 2021 in the presence of Khan and Kajol.

