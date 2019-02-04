Shah Rukh Khan may give Koffee With Karan a miss this year

television

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan might be in for some disappointment. After the failure of Zero, SRK might not make an appearance on the chat show

Shah Rukh Khan is likely to give Koffee With Karan a skip this season. King Khan is apparently in no mood to share a hot cuppa with host Karan Johar on the chat show. Those in the know say that his last outing, Zero, which proved to be a damp squib, is not something that he wants to delve into.

The star is currently figuring out what his next film should be. There is also talk about KJo's current equation with SRK. It is said to be not too warm. Buzz is that the Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas episode will be the show's finale. So while KJo might really want to have Shah Rukh Khan on his show, Shah Rukh might not give in.

Koffee With Karan has been a favourite place for Bollywood celebrities to hang out and share stories, and interesting and fun tidbits about themselves and other celebs. Take, for instance, the episode with siblings Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. While the pair squabbled endlessly on the show, it was all light-hearted and done in jest. This gave fans a sneak peek into the lives of their favourite celeb siblings.

On the work front, it's believed that SRK has walked out of astronaut Rakesh Sharma's biopic. He's apparently in no mood to experiment. Sources say Shah Rukh Khan will be kicking off Don 3 by the year-end, and the makers of the film are procuring permissions to shoot in Malaysia.

