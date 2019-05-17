Shah Rukh Khan meets Rishi Kapoor in New York, Neetu Kapoor admires his genuine love

bollywood

Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan/picture courtesy: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram handle

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday paid a visit to veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is undergoing medical treatment here since last year. Rishi's wife and actress Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share a photograph of the couple's meeting with the "Zero" actor.

Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor shared the pretty picture and captioned it: "To make pple feel good about themselves is a rare quality!!! Shahrukh is all of that his love care is so so genuine !!! besides his amazing work I admire him as a very good and a real human being [sic]

"To make people feel good about themselves is a rare quality. Shah Rukh is all of that his love care is so genuine. Besides his work, I admire him as a good and a real human being," Neetu wrote along with the image in which SRK is seen posing with the Kapoors.

As Rishi has been in New York for several months for the treatment, Shah Rukh, along with his wife Gauri and daughter Suhana, met Rishi in November last year too.

Shah Rukh is currently in the city to make his appearance on David Letterman's popular talk show "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction".

