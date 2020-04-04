Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan offer four-storey office as quarantine facility; BMC thanks the star couple

Shah Rukh Khan recently announced several initiatives towards coronavirus relief to support the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the state and central governments in their fight against COVID-19. In a recent development, the actor has gone a step ahead and offered his four-storey personal office to help the BMC expand their quarantine capacity, which is equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women and the elderly.

Expressing their gratitude, the BMC took to Twitter and posted, "#StrongerTogether We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture! #AnythingForMumbai #NaToCorona"

Shah Rukh Khan has extended a lot of support with his group of companies. From government funds to 50,000 PPE kits, food requirements of 5,500 Mumbai families, 2,000 cooked meals to hospitals, three lakh meal kits for 10,000 people, grocery for 2,500 daily wage workers in Delhi and 100 acid attack survivors, his range of initiatives aim to spread across many segments of the society.

Several other Bollywood celebrities, too, have supported the government in their own way. Many of them, including Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and others, have pledged their contribution to the PM-CARES Fund.

