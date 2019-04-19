Shah Rukh Khan on Zero failure: Maybe I made a wrong film

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, which bombed at the box office is the closing film at the ongoing Beijing International Film Festival

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is currently in China to attend the 9th Beijing International Film Festival. The actor's last venture Zero is set to conclude the International festival, with attendees from across the world including Khan, will be attending the screening. However, the Aanand L Rai directorial which was billed as one of the biggest films of 2018 crashed at the Indian box office.

Four months after its release, SRK finally opened up on Zero's failure. In an interview with Chinese website CGTN, the superstar said that he did not do the right storytelling. "Unfortunately Zero itself wasn't received too well back home in India, maybe I made the wrong film, maybe I did not do the right storytelling so I am a little wary how it will be received here and I hope people here will like it," Shah Rukh said. He also called the film "quite a labor of love".

He also added that his biggest regret is when he can't make his admirers happy with his work, although for him success and failure have always been a part and parcel of his job.

Shah Rukh also thanked the people of China for the heartwarming welcome. The superstar who arrived at Beijing airport on Wednesday was welcomed by his fans in the most overwhelming manner. Videos from Shah Rukh’s arrival in Beijing have surfaced all over the internet and show him getting a swarming welcome by the fans. In a few videos posted by the actor’s fan page, the fans are seen cheering and screaming to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

An elated SRK took to Twitter and thanked his fans. He wrote, "What a warm and happy welcome here in China by SRK UNIVERSE China. Thx for the gifts, the flowers and the kisses. I am Red all over!!!"

What a warm and happy welcome here in China by SRK UNIVERSE China. Thx for the gifts, the flowers and the kisses. I am Red all over!! pic.twitter.com/0VFGjPBWQl — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 17, 2019

The celebrated superstar who is regarded as the King of Bollywood is not only the most beloved actor of the Indian audiences but has proved his mantle as the king of hearts, all over the globe with his performances and charisma.

