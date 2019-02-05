Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he may never work with Akshay Kumar

bollywood

While fans of both Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar may want the duo to work together in a film, time and date constraints might prevent that from happening

Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar

Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar--two names in Bollywood that are synonymous with the word 'bankable'. But it's a long way away to when we might be able to watch them on screen together in one film. And while even the two superstars might want to work together, time and date constraints prevent that from happening.

SRK and Akshay have different ways of working too. Where Akshay is utterly punctual and prefers waking up early and leaving for work early, SRK says his day starts when Akshay's ends. According to a report in DNA, on being asked if he would want to work like Akshay, the ever-charming Shah Rukh replied, "What do I say to this? I don’t wake up as early as him." He added, "I go to sleep when Akshay is waking up. His day starts early. By the time I start working, he is packing up and going home. So he can put in more hours of work. I'm a nocturnal person. Not many people are fond of shooting at night like me."

SRK was also asked if he might work with Akshay anytime soon, and he said, "It will be fun to act with Akshay. Dono set pe hi nahin milenge. Woh jaa raha hoga aur main aa raha hounga (laughs). He'll be leaving the set and I'll be coming in. I would like to work like Akshay and with him, but our timings won't match."

So while all of their fans might really want the stars to work together, it might not happen just yet. On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, which didn't quite create the ripples expected at the box office. Akshay Kumar has a bunch of films releasing this year such as Kesari, Mission Mangal, Good News and Housefull 4.

