Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan jumps to rescue Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's manager at Jalsa Diwali bash

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan at the Diwali party at Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu home Jalsa. Pics/ Yogen Shah

Leading publicist Archana Sadanand escaped a freak fire accident during a Diwali party at Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu home Jalsa thanks to Shah Rukh Khan's presence of mind.

Sadanand, who has represented Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for over a decade, sustained burn injuries to her hands and right leg after her lehenga came in contact with a diya. She is recuperating at Nanavati Hospital.

Sources in Nanavati Hospital told mid-day that Sadanand, who was admitted in the wee hours of Monday, is kept in isolation in the ICU to prevent infections. Doctors said she sustained 15 per cent burns. Khan also suffered minor burns.

Jalsa's entrance lit up with kandeels for the party

The Bachchan Diwali party is among the most coveted in town and had Bollywood A-listers and the Ambanis in attendance. The accident happened very late, when there were few guests around, said sources.

"It was just after 3 am and a few guests were still around," an insider told mid-day.

Abhishek Bachchan at the party

"Archana was with her daughter in the courtyard when her lehenga caught fire. Those around were stunned and didn't know what to do. Shah Rukh had the presence of mind, rushed to Archana, and put out the fire. He, too, sustained minor burns while dousing the flames with a jacket. His only thought was to put out the fire."

Hospital sources said Sadanand is under the care of Dr Devyani B Venkat, a plastic, aesthetic and reconstructive surgeon, who recently joined Nanavati after returning from the US. Dr Venkat is the daughter of renowned gastroenterologist Jayant Barve, who treats Bachchan Sr.

Archana Sadanand (left) with Aishwarya Rai, whom she has represented for over 10 years. Pic/Twitter

Sources said Sadanand is almost like family for the Bachchans.

The lit up residence

When mid-day contacted her, Dr Venkat refused to comment. mid-day's attempts to contact the Bachchans and Khan were also unsuccessful till press time.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the party

Hospital sources, however, said Sadanand was recovering well and was even made to walk for a few minutes inside the isolated ICU on Tuesday. She is not allowed visitors as of now.

Vicky Kaushal at the party

Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Manoj Kumar Sharma told mid-day, "We have been intimated by Nanavati Hospital about the admission of the patient. The local police recorded her statement, where she confirmed it was an unfortunate accident."

