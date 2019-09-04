Shah Rukh Khan to make guest appearance in Sonam Kapoor's The Zoya Factor?

The makers of The Zoya Factor released the trailer of the Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer last week. In the trailer, Sonam Kapoor is shown to be the lucky mascot for the Indian cricket team, with Dulquer playing the captain. Now, Sonam Kapoor has revealed an interesting detail about the movie. Apparently, the movie will see superstar Shah Rukh Khan making a guest appearance.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sonam gave us some interesting details about the movie. When she was asked if the Raees actor will be a part of the film, Sonam responded, "We see a bit of Shah Rukh Khan and a bit of someone else as well", while Dulquer added, “I think we should leave some surprises for the audience."

Apparently, we got a hint of the surprise, when the makers released the first song of the movie, Lucky Charm. The song begins with a voiceover by Shah Rukh Khan. Through the voiceover, SRK introduces the character of Sonam Kapoor to the audience.

The Neerja actress took to her Instagram account to thank Shah Rukh Khan for his support, and also shared the song's link. The actress wrote: "Lucky Charm. Want to know who my lucky charm is, the one and only @IamSRK!! Thank you for your support and team #TheZoyaFactor loves you! Check out our first song LUCKY CHARM to see the king's magic!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) onSep 2, 2019 at 11:35pm PDT

Lucky Charm revolves around Sonam's aura and how she brings luck wherever she goes. It is based on the various superstitions that people follow. The song is sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Raghuvir Yadav, while the lyrics of the song are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the music is composed by none other than the trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

Coming back to the movie, The Zoya Factor is an adaptation from a novel written by Anuja Chauhan by the same name. The Zoya Factor is the story of Zoya Solanki, who works with an advertising agency and how she turns out to be a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. It's about how she meets the captain of the team, Nikhil Khoda, and how it starts raining luck thereafter!

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, The Zoya Factor is slated to release on September 20, 2019.

