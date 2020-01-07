Shah Rukh Khan's next project to be a biopic with Fatima Sana Shaikh?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen in December 2018 and since then has been missing from action. The superstar is said to be on a short break from the movie. There was a strong buzz that the Chennai Express star had said yes to a film, which will be directed by Aditya Chopra. More recently, there was news that SRK is in talks with Rajkumar Hirani and Atlee Kumar in a film.

Earlier, there were reports that the superstar was working on the Rakesh Sharma biopic. Rakesh Sharma was the former Indian Air Force pilot and the first Indian to travel to space. But he reportedly left the project after facing a debacle in Zero, which co-indecently was based on the space genre.

Now, the latest buzz is that the actor is back on board. According to a report in Bombay Times, the superstar is indeed returning on the screen with the biopic which is titled Salute. Fatima Sana Shaikh is being considered as the female lead. According to the report, the makers have liked Fatima's previous work, hence are keen to pair her opposite SRK.

Although the developments are yet to be confirmed, it will be interesting to see if this turns out to be true.

On the work front, he was last seen on the big screens in Aanand L Rai's Zero with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, which tanked at the box office. Since then, the actor has been on a break. The actor has been regularly dismissing reports of signing his next film. Earlier, at an award show, SRK had revealed that post Zero, he had decided to take a break and had been travelling and discovering new stories. ''I just finished the last film I made and to put it lightly, it was a disaster. I said to myself that let me enjoy a little bit of un-success as I had success for so long. So I have taken some time off for the next four or five months," he said.

On the other hand, Fatima Sana Shaikh will be next seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo. She will share screen space with Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pankaj Tripathi in the film which is slated to hit the silver screen on April 24, 2020.

