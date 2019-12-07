Shah Rukh Khan's sunny days in California

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Shah Rukh Khan is in the US and enjoying the California sun. He shared snapshots from his holiday and wrote, "It's time for the pool... may be should dress right for it now (sic)." We guess King Khan is visiting son Aryan who is studying filmmaking at the University of South California. It's almost a year since Zero (2018) released, Khan is still taking time to decide on his next... or is he?

If reports are to be believed, SRK has already signed his next film, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's comic action-thriller. A source revealed, "SRK has signed the stylish action film that is infused with Raj and DK's brand of quirky humour and will go on the floors next year. It is a space he hasn't explored yet." Nidimoru and DK are known for writing and directing films like Saif Ali Khan's zombie comedy Go Goa Gone and crime-comedy-drama Shor In The City.

The source further revealed, "An international stunt crew will be designing the action in the film. Raj and DK are currently putting the finishing touches to the script. They will soon finalise the shooting locations and lock the ensemble cast, including an A-list actress for the female lead, crew and technical team."

Well, let's wait and watch what King Khan has in store for his fans!

