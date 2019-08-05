Shah Rukh to be felicitated with Excellence in Cinema award at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

bollywood

Keeping with the festival's theme of celebrating courage, Indian Film Festival of Melbourne wants to pay tribute to Shah Rukh Khan's continuous contribution to cinema and popular culture in India

Shah Rukh Khan giving a speech at TEDTalks/picture courtesy: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram account

Shah Rukh Khan will be felicitated with the Excellence in Cinema award at the 10th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne which will be held on August 8. The felicitation will take place at the Palais Theatre here. The actor will receive the award by Linda Dessau, who was sworn in as Victoria's 29th Governor, the first female in the role.

Shah Rukh is also the chief guest at the festival. The 10th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will celebrate courage as its central theme in 2019. "I'm humbled and honoured for this recognition. It will be a great experience to share the stage and the podium with my fellow industry members who are all coming from various parts of India to celebrate cinema in Melbourne.

"I look forward to meeting her excellency, Linda Dessau, at the wonderful evening that has been planned by IFFM," said Shah Rukh. The actor has left no stone unturned to make the work go weak in the knees with his chocolate boy avatar. SRK, who has been entertaining the audience since the early 90s with movies such as Deewana, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and My Name Is Khan, is currently on the peak of success.

Festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange added: "When we think of one of the pioneers of Hindi cinema, Mr Khan's contribution ranks amongst the highest. He has established Hindi cinema as a global phenomenon, leaving an impact on millions across the world. We are looking forward to the evening and to be conferring him with this honour. He's an iconic figure for Indian cinema and this honour is in tandem with his tremendous years of contribution."

On the work front, SRK was last seen along with son Aryan as voiceover artists for King Mufasa and son Simba in The Lion King's Hindi version. The film follows the adventures of Simba, who is to succeed his father Mufasa as King of the Pride Lands and narrates a tale of how he rises up to the occasion despite several attempts to bring him down by his villainous uncle Scar. The film released in India on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

