Shahid Kapoor plants a kiss on wife Mira's cheek

Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira

After the release of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is getting some 'we' time with Mira, who shared a video of the couple sharing a fun but romantic moment. Mira described Shahid as her "sunshine on a cloudy day" in a caption along with the boomerang video on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram I got sunshine, on a cloudy day A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) onJun 25, 2019 at 6:42am PDT

In the clip, the actor is seen giving a peck on his wife's cheek. Mira captioned the image: "I got sunshine on a cloudy day." She also shared a quirky video of Shahid celebrating the box office response of Kabir Singh.

He can be seen dancing with his brother Ishaan Khatter in the video. Mira captioned the Instagram story video: "Aaj ki party inki taraf se."

