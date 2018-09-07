Shahid Kapoor reveals his newborn's name, and it's unique!

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were blessed with a baby boy on Wednesday, September 5 at Khar's Hinduja hospital

Shahid Kapoor with daughter Misha Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/shahidkapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed their baby boy on Wednesday, September 5. This is their second child after Misha Kapoor. Two days after the arrival of the baby, their parents have gone ahead to name him, Zain Kapoor! Isn't it a unique one?

The proud father took to his Twitter account to share this news and thanked everyone for their wishes. He wrote, "Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all."

Mira Rajput has been discharged from the hospital, and here are some photos of the newlyborn Zain Kapoor in mommy's arms, while Misha Kapoor is in daddy Shahid's company.



Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput with children Misha and Zain Kapoor. All Pictures: Yogen Shah



Mira Rajput's family spotted outside the hospital



Shahid playing the doting husband and father in this photo

A week earlier, Shahid Kapoor had spoken to mid-day about his feelings of embracing parenthood for the second time. Admitting to being a bundle of nerves during the birth of his first child in 2016, the actor reflected that Mira and he learnt valuable lessons while raising Misha. "It's completely different this time. I think we are calmer and more relaxed," he said, adding that he was "anxious" during his first brush with fatherhood. "Mira and I would be asking questions and having doubts. But this time around, we feel like veterans. We have done it once, so we can handle it this time around."

When he was asked if the couple has made a conscious effort of moulding Misha into the role of an elder sister, Kapoor said that they tried to make the change as organic as possible for their firstborn.

"With a two-year-old, you can't tell them too much and at the same time, you can't surprise them completely. So we make subtle mentions because kids are really absorbent. They learn from looking at things around. She is aware of the change without us having had a conversation with her."

