Shahid Kapoor shares new dialogue promo of Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor, who will be seen as an angry, vengeful man in his forthcoming film Kabir Singh, shared a Falling Apart dialogue promo

Shahid Kapoor in a still from the promo. Pic: Instagram/@shahidkapoor

After enthralling the audience with some soul-stirring songs, Bekhayali and Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage, the makers of Kabir Singh shared a Falling Apart dialogue promo on Tuesday. The small clip features the actor as Dr Kabir Rajdheer Singh who knows no boundaries in love and even after six months is not over his separation with his ladylove Preeti. With Tujhe kitna chahne lage hum, a song from the film, playing in the background, the promo shows Shahid gradually becoming an alcoholic and a drug addict.

The actor shared the twenty-second promo on Instagram, and wrote, "She was his addiction, his obsession, and his love."

Speaking about Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor has undergone immense transformation to portray the role of Kabir Singh. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Shahid and Kiara's chemistry has intrigued the audience making them ask for more. While Shahid Kapoor plays a self-destructive personality, his performance has been widely applauded in the trailer.

Recreating the Telugu drama Arjun Reddy that sees its protagonist become aggressive and an alcoholic after a failed romance, Kapoor finds himself battling the same questions on chauvinism that plagued the original film. In an interview with mid-day, Shahid asked, "Isn't it wrong to expect an actor to always be idealistic?"

Kabir Singh, a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The Film releases on June 21, 2019.

