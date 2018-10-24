Photos: Shahraan and Iqra hugging daddy Sanjay Dutt at Mumbai airport will melt your heart

bollywood

Sanjay Dutt is one lucky daddy with these adorable kids! When Sanju was returning from his work, Shahraan and Iqra went to the Mumbai airport to receive daddy

Maanayata Dutt and Sanjay Dutt with twins

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt's kids - Shahraan and Iqra celebrated their eighth birthday together on October 21, and their pictures from their birthday celebration were simply adorable. As daddy Sanjay was out for work, he arrived in Mumbai a day later, and his two little munchkins went to the airport with mommy dearest to receive him.

Few pictures of Sanjay Dutt hugging his twins at Mumbai airport are taking over the internet with their love. Take a look!

All pictures: Yogen Shah

Maanayata Dutt arrives with Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt to receive Sanjay Dutt.

All puzzled, Iqra was spotted looking for her dad on the Mumbai airport.

All elated, Shahraan Dutt was spotted getting out of the car when arrived at the Mumbai airport.

Sanjay Dutt received a warm welcome on his arrival at the Mumbai airport from his kids, and we just can't get over this family moment.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt is currently working on quite a few projects. Apart from Prasthanam in his kitty, he also has Kalank and Panipat to work on! All three films are slated to hit the silver screen in 2019.

