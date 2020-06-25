Shakti Kapoor: I have become a very big fan of Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood has proven to be a real-life hero for a lot of people during this lockdown. He sent the migrants back home who were stuck in Mumbai due to the lockdown that happened nearly three months back. For his gesture, almost everyone lauded his efforts on social media. He now seems to have found a fan in veteran Hindi film actor Shakti Kapoor.

Kapoor, while interacting with Times of India, stated how he has become a big fan of Sonu Sood. He said, "I have become a very big fan of Sonu Sood. He is one person who is genuinely doing it with his heart. He has nothing to do with any politics around. He is not going to stand in any election. Whatever he is doing, he is doing with the right intention. He is a very simple family man."

He added, "He saw the plight of the migrants and decided to do something to help them which are simply commendable. He sent so many people home. Now, even the Government is behind him and he is continuing to do a beautiful job. Hats off to him. There are many people who have contributed a lot of money for the needy people but nobody came out and stood in the sun to ensure that people reach their home safely."

In a recent interview with PTI, Sood said, "I intend to work till the last migrant reaches his home. The journey has to continue in full force. No one should be rendered homeless. We want them to reach home safely. I feel strongly about them because I came to Mumbai as a migrant. I boarded a train one day and landed up here. Everyone comes to a city with a dream of a better life." Sood had even interacted with Mid-day and talked about sending the migrants back home and arranging buses for them."

"This is the first lot of buses. We arranged for fruits, meals and water for their travel. The Maharashtra government officials helped us in organising the paperwork, and a special mention to the Karnataka government for welcoming the migrants back home. We are in the last leg of procuring permission to send people to Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Bihar. We need to help the migrants get home safely," stated the actor.

On the work front, Sonu Sood will be seen n YRF's period drama, Prithviraj, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, and Manushi Chhillar.

