Shamita Shetty shares her struggle with depression: It can pull you to very dark places

Shamita Shetty, who rose to fame with her special appearance 'Sharara Sharara' from Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, shared her struggle with depression. After Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death, many from the world of showbiz disclosed the harsh reality of Bollywood. From Kangana Ranaut to Dharmendra, a lot of actors have come forward and disclosed some jarring facts of being a part of this industry.

Now, Shilpa Shetty Kundra's sister Shamita Shetty shared a heart-wrenching social media post which shared her plight of fighting depression. Though the actress focused on sharing positivity and peace, her post will surely hit hard to many, especially to those who have been through the dark place.

Here's what the post read: "Peace , Positivity and Love to all [sic]"

Shamita Shetty also wrote sharing Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, "Uve gone to a better place .. but this world lost you too soon [sic]" The actress made her film debut in 2000 with the Yash Raj Films movie Mohabbatein. Later on, she went on to star in a few films. Shamita was last seen on-screen Cash, which released in 2007. Later, she signed a few films but they couldn't see the light of the day. In a few interviews, she has also went on saying how her experience in Bollywood has been harsh.

This isn't the first time a Bollywood actor has succumbed to the pressure. Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment for the same. The untimely death of the actor has sent shock waves among celebrities and his fans alike. A lot of actors from across the nation took it online to share their grief and sorrow at the untimely demise of the young actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput started off his journey in showbiz by joining Nadira Babbar's Ekjute theatre group. In 2008, Sushant Singh Rajput was spotted by Balaji Telefilms' casting team in one of his plays and was asked to audition. At age 22, Sushant Singh made his acting debut with the television show 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil'. In 2009, Sushant was cast in 'Pavitra Rishta' as Manav Deshmukh, a role that proved to be a breakthrough and for which he received several awards as Best TV actor.

Sushant's Bollywood journey began when he landed a role in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che!. Later, he went on to feature in Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which helped him find his feet in Bollywood. The actor was also seen in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, which was debut vehicle for Sara Ali Khan. He was also part of Nitesh Tiwari's multi-starrer blockbuster Chhichhore and critically acclaimed Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya.

