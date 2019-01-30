Shamita Shetty's driver abused and beaten up in Thane

crime

Shamita Shetty

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty's driver was bashed up by a motorist and his friends in Majiwada, Thane. The incident took place followed by an accident in Thane on Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, Shetty travelled from Andheri to Thane for some personal work, when a car rammed into her BMW from the rear near Viviana Mall, Majiwada. When her driver got off the vehicle to check for any damages, the motorist and two of his friends started abusing him.

Following the incident, Shamita's driver approached Rabodi police station and filed a complaint against the attackers. The police have already managed to identify the vehicle and are currently working on tracing its owner. Meanwhile, Rabodi police have also registered a case against the trio under Sections 279, 323, 427, 504, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal code.

Shamita Shetty, sister of actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, is a Bollywood actress and an interior designer. She made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with the blockbuster Mohabbatein. Her portrayal in the film earned her the IIFA Award for Star Debut of the year. She also featured in a couple of movies later and her notable work includes Zeher, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Bewafa and Cash. She was also a contestant on Bigg Boss, the reality show in 2009. She is currently a contestant on the reality show season 9 of Colors, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. She had endorsed Pantene with her sister Shilpa Shetty Kundra for a year. She has also been associated with brands like Audi, Aldo, IIJAS Jewellery exhibition and many more.

