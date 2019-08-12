Shashi Tharoor wishes speedy recovery to Arun Jaitley

national

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu visited AIIMS on Saturday where he was informed that Jaitley is responding to treatment

Shashi Tharoor wishes a speedy recovery to Arun Jaitley

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that he was relieved to know that Arun Jaitley's condition is stable. All India Institute of Medical Sciences reported his condition.

Tharoor addressed Jaitley as his "university contemporary and friend" and took to the micro-blogging site to wish a speedy recovery to the former Finance Minister and BJP leader and wrote, "Relieved to learn that for the third day in a row, my university contemporary and friend Arun Jaitley's health condition is reported by AIIMS to be stable. I wish him a speedy and complete recovery and look forward to crossing political swords with him again!"

Relieved to learn that for a third day in a row, my university contemporary & friend @arunjaitley's health condition is reported by AIIMS to be stable. I wish him a speedy & complete recovery & look forward to crossing political swords with him again! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 12, 2019

He also expressed his hope of looking forward to crossing political swords with him again. Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi on Friday as he complained of breathing problems. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu visited AIIMS on Saturday where he was informed that Jaitley is responding to treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan were among the leaders who visited Jaitley at the hospital. The 66-year-old had opted out of the cabinet this year because of his health condition.

(with inputs from ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies