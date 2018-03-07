Shatrughan Sinha supports Delhi Commission for Women's 'Rape Roko'

BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday met Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal and supported for the commission's ongoing "Rape Roko" campaign

Maliwal uploaded pictures from their meeting on Twitter and said Sinha "has fully supported the #RapeRoko movement".



"He said strongest action should be taken against child rapists. He also expressed complete solidarity with the cause. It was a really humbling experience meeting a down to earth person like him," she tweeted.



DCW is running the 'Rape Roko' movement against sexual violence. It will hold mass demonstrations across the country on March 8 -- the day marked as International Women's Day.





