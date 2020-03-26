Sheen Dass: Maharaj Ki Jai Ho is like a breath of fresh air!

Star Plus has been regaling audiences with innovative content with its impressive line-up of shows. Recently the channel launched another interesting show with rib-tickling comedy - Maharaj Ki Jai Ho! Helmed by Trouble Makers Production, the one of its kind sci-fi comedy. At a juncture, when general entertainment channels are figuring out new ways to present content for engaging viewers, Star Plus is at the forefront by bringing comic relief with an entirely new show for audiences of all age groups. It seems television actors too have taken a liking to the show.

Multiple actors are keeping themselves engaged with different activities such as fitness and reading, while some of them are enjoying watching their favorite shows and movies. One such actress is Sheen Dass and she shared, "All of us are going through a difficult phase with the entire nation under lockdown. It's natural for us to be under stress at such dire times. Maharaj Ki Jai Ho is like a breath of fresh air, its joyful and comic content truly brings a smile to our faces. Hats off to the makers and Star Plus for introducing such a wonderful show for audiences at such a time when we all are finding ways to spread cheer."

The show boasts of a stellar star-cast which comprises of popular actors like Satyajit Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Ashwin Mushran, Aakash Dabhade, Nitesh Pandey, Monica Castellino and Riya Sharma to name a few. Set against a historical backdrop of Hastinapur, Maharaj Ki Jai Ho chronicles the unique journey of Sanjay (played by Satyajit Dubey), a strikingly different individual, hailing from a different background, who time travels and lands in the era of Dhritarashtra's reign.

We are sure the viewers are enjoying a trip back in time with a dash of humor as Maharaj Ki Jai Ho entertains them with its exceptional presentation!

