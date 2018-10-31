Shekhar Suman on #MeToo: Is the women's revolution over?

bollywood

Shekhar Suman took a dig on Twitter at the #Metoo movement!

Shekhar Suman

Has the #MeToo movement petered out little over a month since Tanushree Datta called out Nana Patekar? Yesterday, Shekhar Suman raised a pertinent question in his tweet. The actor wrote, "Is the din, the allegations, the cacophony over? The debate is over? The headlines gone? Some shamed, some sacked and others got away scotfree. Women's revolution over? Char din ki chandni phir andheri raat. Khoda pahad nikla chaar chuha (sic)."

Is the #MeToo movement dead?The din the allegations the cacophony over?The debates over?The headlines gone?Some shamed some sacked others got away scot free.women's revolution over?char 'din'ki chandini phir andheri raat.khoda pahad nikla 4 chuha. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) October 30, 2018

The #MeToo movement entered India and started a conversation around making the workplace safe for all. But just like Suman, actress Malaika Arora feels there is more noise than actual change at the moment. "I don't see too much of a change. I hear people. I think there is more noise than change," Malaika told IANS when asked about the change coming with the discussions around the #MeToo movement in India.

After making quite an impact in the West, the #MeToo wave has swept into Bollywood and beyond, following Tanushree Dutta recounting an unpleasant episode with veteran actor Nana Patekar on the sets of "Horn 'OK' Pleassss" in 2008. It has brought out many dark truths from the world of Bollywood, with women coming out to name and shame the offenders. Big names like Vikas Bahl, Chetan Bhagat, Gursimran Khamba, Kailash Kher, Rajat Kapoor, Alok Nath, Anu Malik and Sajid Khan have been named for using their position to exploit the vulnerable.

But Malaika says there is still a long way to go. "If we are talking about this industry, one is seeing a lot (of things) happening. People are talking about it. But for actual change to happen or for people to actually sit up and do something about it and actually make movement out of it, mindset has to change and people's mindset cannot change overnight," added the mother of one.

Does it mean B-Town has been like that and will continue to be like that because that's how things work? Oh no.

Also Read: Junior artist allegedly molested on Housefull 4 sets

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates