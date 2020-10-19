Shekhar Suman pens a heartfelt note, remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Let him be in a peaceful state

Shekhar Suman has been vocal about the Sushant Singh Rajput case right from the beginning. He has been showing his solidarity with Sushant's family ever since the latter died on June 14, 2020. He even visited Sushant's family in Bihar. However, seems like the actor now wants to let the case be.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his residence of June 14 this year. An initial probe by Mumbai Police concluded the actor had committed suicide. The case is subsequently being handled by CBI, with NCB and ED joining the investigation.



Shekhar Suman at Rajput’s Patna residence

On Sunday, Shekhar Suman tweeted saying he now wants everyone to let Sushant be at peace and how the world should recall his goodness as his lasting legacy. "The goodness, hard work, dedication ambition, honesty, what SSR stood for and the legacy that he has left behind for all of us to follow is exemplary [sic]," tweeted Suman, further adding, "We should just let Sushant be in a peaceful state. Enveloped in the brouhaha of sweet n gentle memories. Dipped in the sugar-honey goodness of warmth, affection and camaraderie. Otherwise the opportunists and the vultures wd feast on him and vandalize his purity [sic]."

The goodness,hard work,dedication ambition,honesty,what SSR stood for and the legacy that he has left behind for all of us to follow is exemplary. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) October 18, 2020

We shld just let Sushant be in a peaceful state.Enveloped in the brouhaha of sweet n gentle memories.Dipped in the sugar-honey goodness of warmth,affection and camaraderie .Otherwise the opportunists and the vultures wd feast on him and vandalize his purity. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) October 18, 2020

On October 10, Shekhar Suman had a caustic reaction to the opinion that Sushant Singh Rajput was strangulated to death. "Sushant's case has been strangulated to death. Asphyxia? or Aise fix kiya?" Suman wrote on his Twitter account to express his mind. Shekhar was among the various celebrities who had demanded a CBI probe into the death of Sushant.

Suman's observation came days after the AIIMS panel ruled out the possibility of murder in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, and the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was in judicial custody, was granted bail.

Shekhar Suman expressed his disappointment, earlier, with the way investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput was heading to. He felt the focus of the probe has been diverted to the alleged drug links of Bollywood. "Druggies ko marne do.. salakhon ke peeche dalo, desh se nikalo, film se nikalo humey koi matlab nahin. Humey sirf ye batao Sushant ko kisne maara aur kyon? Kahan gaye pithani, neeraj, samuel, khatri, cook, locksmith, ambulance waala, naqab waali ladki and the whole gang (Let the druggies die.. jail them, drive let out of the country, throw them out of films, we don't care. What we want to know is who killed Sushant and why? Where are Pithani, Neeraj, Samuel, Khatri, cook, locksmith, ambulance driver, masked girl and the whole gang)," Shekhar had tweeted.

