Shikha Talsania on wearing a swimsuit: Being inspirational wasn't the intention

After making her big-screen debut in 2009 in Ayan Mukerji's Wake Up Sid, Shikha Talsania went on to act in films like My Friend Pinto (2011) and Midnight's Children (2012). It is her upcoming venture, Veere Di Wedding, however, that brings her to the fore as one of the four protagonists. Talsania admits that being a plus-size actor in the industry can be daunting, but she doesn't let it hamper her selection of films.



So confident is she in her skin, that even the notion of slipping into a swimsuit for the comedy-drama Veere Di Wedding, did not daunt her. In fact, she did not even hope to become an inspiration for women like her when she decided to do so. "If seeing me in a swimsuit in the film is aspirational, then that's great. But, that wasn't the intention. Actors are actors, what does size has to do with anyone's ability to perform?"

The society can play a vital role in amending the way women look at themselves, she alludes. "We're fascinated with having a certain body type, a certain look. As a society, we need to appreciate people for the way they are. It's easy to judge others, but everyone is beautiful."

