Shikha Talsania: People didn't know I was my father's daughter, he didn't make any phone calls for me

Almost all the actors and filmmakers have spoken about the issue of nepotism that has been prevalent in the Hindi film industry. The next one in line is Tiku Talsania's daughter Shikha Talsania. She too had to say something about this debate and how her father never made any calls for her.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said, "When it comes to nepotism and my journey, yes my father is an insider given that he has worked for 40 years in the industry. But 2009 (Wake Up Sid) was my first film and 2018 was my seventh film (Veere Di Wedding) where I played my first ever lead role."

She added, "People didn't know I was my father's daughter. He didn't make any phone calls for me." She also answered about what would have happened if people knew she was a veteran actor's daughter. She said, "It's a hypothetical way of thinking if this had happened then that would have followed. This is the path that my parents and I chose, and have no regrets. I don't judge people making different choices."

And talking about how nepotism benefited her, Talsania stated, "Nepotism benefitted me in the sense that I didn't have to move cities to come to Mumbai, or rent a place. I had that security. There were no reservations, fears and doubts as regarding work shifts. No explanation required even when I travelled back from Madh Island at 4.30 am."

She's now gearing up for Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

