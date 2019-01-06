Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu play 'Truth or Dare'

television

Judges Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu had a blast on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 3

Geeta Kapur, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Anurag Basu

Geeta Kapur, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Anurag Basu have been playing Truth Or Dare on the set of Super Dancer Chapter 3. The judges, who have been screening talents across the country, have been resorting to the game to liven up the proceedings.

When choreographer Geeta lost the game, Anurag dared her to call her bestie Farah Khan and convince her that her marriage has been fixed. Geeta took up the challenge and managed to make Farah believe it. But more than express surprise, Farah hollered, "Kaun hai yeh aadmi? Kamata kitna hai?" much to Geeta's chagrin.



Farah Khan

Super Dancer chapter 3 provides a platform to four and 13 year old dancing sensations. Bishal Sharma from Jorhat, Assam, all of 12 years, was announced as the winner of Super Dancer Chapter 2.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently said that talent in the third season of Super Dancer is 10 notches higher than the previous two seasons of the dance reality TV shows. On the participants of the third season of "Super Dancer", Shilpa said: "We were mesmerised when we saw this year's talent in 'Super Dancer'. It is unbelievable to see this kind of talent in today's generation.

"I honestly felt that it will exhaust after the second season of 'Super Dancer'. We felt that from where we will find superior talent than season two, but I can say that the kind of talent we have in the third season of ‘Super Dancer' is better than previous two seasons. I feel it is ten notches higher, so you have to just wait and watch for it."

