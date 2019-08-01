Shilpa Shetty Kundra announces her Bollywood comeback on social media

bollywood

Shilpa Shetty is all set to make her Bollywood comeback after 13 long years. The actress confirmed the news on her Instagram account and also announced the name of her upcoming film.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty fans, rejoice! The actress is all set to make her Bollywood comeback after 13 long years. Her last film appearance was a cameo in the movie Dishkiyaoon, which she had also produced. Dishkiyaoon starred Harman Baweja, Ayesha Khanna, Aditya Pancholi and others.

Now, Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be making her comeback with a film titled Nikamma. She shared the news on Instagram with the caption: "Yesssssssss, it's true! My sabbatical of 13 long years comes to an end.. I am so excited to announce that the film you will see me next in is #Nikamma,

directed by @sabbir24x7 (cast still being finalised) featuring these amazing and talented actors @abhimanyud @shirleysetia @sonypicturesin. Need all your blessings and Thank you for all the love always"

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) onJul 31, 2019 at 9:02pm PDT

The film's director, Sabbir Khan, also took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post for Shilpa Shetty. He wrote, "Serendipity~ Sometimes you meet someone & click in an instant. I just love your positive vibe & can't wait to present you back to the fans that. love you so much-here's to a beautiful journey ahead with the wonderful team at Sony. @theshilpashetty #nikamma @abhimanyud @shirleysetia @sonypicturesin #SabbirKhanFilms"

Shilpa's industry friends were quick to respond to her news. Farah Khan commented, "Chalo for smtime sm shows will b left for me (sic)", while husband Raj Kundra wrote, "When had you ever gone my rockstar? all the best can't wait to see you back on the silver screen", and sister Shamita Shetty, too, seems excited about her elder sister's comeback. She wrote, "Yeah!! Wohoooo!! Congratulations Munki!!!"

While the details of the film are still under wraps, rest assured, fans will be able to watch their favourite actress in a new light. The film is set to release in the summer of 2020, and will also feature Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Dassani, too, had shared the news of the movie on Instagram. Check out his post:

Shirley Setia will also be seen in the Netflix movie, Maska, which marks the singing sensation's acting debut. The movie will also star Manisha Koirala, Prit Kamani, and Nikita Dutta.

