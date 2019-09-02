Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi welcome Ganpati home

bollywood

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi, like any other year, are all set to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with their friends and family

Shilpa Shetty Kundra with the murti maker and Ganpati/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi were among the first few Bollywood actors to welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes. Oberoi who is basking in the success of 'PM Narendra Modi' biopic, was spotted with wife Priyanka doing the aarti. "Like every year, this year too I have an eco-friendly Bappa. We are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with no toxic paints, no lead paint. It's all-natural as it is good for nature and also for Lord Ganesha's dignity," said Vivek. Take a look at Vivek Oberoi's Ganpati here.

Vivek Oberoi with Ganpati/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

The actor who is blessed with a daughter Ameyaa described celebrating the festival which is marked by the installation of Ganesh deities and observing rituals. "I and my family are more excited than the last year this time. Especially children are very excited and happy to soon have Ganpati at home. At like every year we will be celebrating this auspicious festival with great enthusiasm for the forthcoming five days.

Ace actor Shilpa Shetty was seen welcoming a Ganesha idol into her home with the chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya." The actress was also seen clicking pictures with her fans at the murti maker while taking the idol home. Take a look at the pictures right away!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra at the murti maker in Lower Parel/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Nikamma after a hiatus of 13 years. The actress, who was last seen in Dishkiyaoon, will portray the character of Avni. The film also stars Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

In an interview with IANS, Shilpa said: "I will start shooting for the film soon. I am reading up for the film and preparing in other ways, so it's all new for me. I am enjoying the process. I think this is the right time since it is all about content now. I really liked the script of the film. I feel Sabbir Khan who is the director of the film is presenting me differently so, I am really excited about it."

Nikamma is being produced by Sony Pictures in collaboration with Sabbir Khan Films and is slated to hit theatres next year. Director and screenwriter Sabbir has previously worked with Bollywood biggies including Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff.

