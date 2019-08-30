Shilpa Shetty joins PM Narendra Modi to make India fit

bollywood

Actor is part of board that will advise Centre on country's fitness and health in Fit India Movement

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's passion for yoga is well-known

In a bid to 'move the country towards a healthier future', Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a nationwide Fit India Movement on National Sports' Day on Thursday. It is aimed at encouraging people to include physical activity and sports in their everyday lives. Actor and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the 28 people who will aid Modi in realising this goal.

"Fitness is not just a word but a pre-condition for a healthy and fulfilling life. It should become a revolution," Modi said. The inaugural event in New Delhi was attended by Shilpa along with Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir and athlete Man Kaur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga during a mass yoga event on International Yoga Day in Ranchi. Pic/AFP

Shilpa told mid-day, "I am honoured and excited to be part of the advisory committee of the Fit India Movement. It is extremely gratifying to be able to lend my voice and support to a milieu that I have great passion for. It was wonderful to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji speak about fitness at length. There is no better idea than this, to move our country towards a fitter direction. Kiren Rijuju is spearheading this movement and I am more than happy to be joining hands with him."

A source said, "Shilpa's involvement in the movement will be as a member of the advisory board committee which is headed by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. The committee comprises 28 members including government officials, members of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), National Sports Federation, private bodies and fitness promoters."

