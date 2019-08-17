This is why Shilpa Shetty turned down an offer to endorse slimming pills

bollywood

Shilpa Shetty Kundra on turning down multi-crore endorsement deal for slimming pills.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Having taken her love for fitness ahead, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has become one of the leading names in the wellness sector with wellness apps and health cafes to her credit. Her role of a fitness enthusiast makes her an obvious choice for an ambassador for health products. Turns out, she was recently offered an exorbitant amount to endorse a line of ayurvedic slimming pills. Not one to advocate artificial alternatives for weight loss, Shetty turned the offer down asserting that she doesn’t want to set the wrong example.

A source in the know reveals, "She was being offered Rs 10 crore for the consolidated advertising campaign. But she has always been clear about adopting the healthy route to fitness. A strict yoga practitioner and a firm believer in the concept of eating right, she has, time and again, cautioned youngsters to not fall for fad diets or unnatural substitutes for weight loss. It was a no-brainer for her to let the deal pass."

Confirming the development, Shetty says, "I can't sell something that I don't believe in. Slimming pills and fad diets can be tempting since they promise instant results, but nothing beats the sense of pride of being committed to your routine and eating right. A lifestyle modification works so much better in the long term."

