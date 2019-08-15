Shiv Sena to 'move court' if tree cutting plan gets nod

mumbai

It will not be about saving or cutting trees, but whether Aarey is the only option for the car shed. If the TA passes the proposal, then many NGOs will go to court, and even Sena will do the same

A total 6,829 trees need to be uprooted for the Metro project

Even after strong opposition from Shiv Sena regarding cutting of trees to make way for the Metro III car shed, if the Tree Authority (TA) passes the proposal, we will move court," said Yashwant Jadhav, Sena leader and member of Tree Authority. Excerpts from the interview:

Why is Sena against the tree-cutting proposal?

Sena is not against the Metro. We are against setting up of the car shed in Aarey and will never allow it by cutting thousands of trees. Tree Authority members will visit the site on August 20 and then submit a report on their opinion. It will not be about saving or cutting trees, but whether Aarey is the only option for the car shed. If the TA passes the proposal, then many NGOs will go to court, and even Sena will do the same.

Where else can the car shed be set up?

There are a number of places that have been discussed. The toll plazas have been lying vacant since GST came into force. Can't we have the car shed there?

What about the suggestions/ objections from people?

The BMC has received 77,000 suggestions and objections which need to be tabled before the TA. We also need a written response of 5 tree experts.

