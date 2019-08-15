There has to be an alternative to tree-cutting

opinion

Since the State election is around the corner, the model Code of Conduct will come into effect soon and the cutting down of trees for the car shed cannot proceed

A proposal to remove 2,702 trees for the Metro III car shed in the Aarey Milk Colony is on hold till the State elections are over. The elections are slated for this October.

The Shiv Sena opposed the tree cutting proposal in the Tree Authority (TA) meeting on Tuesday. Now, the members of the TA are scheduled to visit the site on August 20 and will give an opinion.

The car shed site is a hot button issue with political parties and environmentalists weighing in about the same. This paper had, in July, reported on a tumultous meeting in Bandra where the audience, which comprised green warriors, political party workers and citizens shouted at the tree panel (tree authority) to stop the felling and move the Metro car shed elsewhere. At that meet the Adivasis from the padas of Aarey were present. They, too, took on the tree experts asking them to visit the site first and not to cut down trees that they had raised like their own children.

With so much sentiment against the setting up of a car shed in the Aarey, it is good that the TA experts are going to visit the site shortly, though one thinks this visit should have happened earlier. Take stock of the trees there, see if there is any absolute and urgent necessity of having the car shed at the spot and try one's best to save these trees.

If there is a viable alternative, do look at it and if it is not feasible tell the people why. The city wants its green lungs and those in power should surely be on the same page as they are citizens first, and leaders next.

