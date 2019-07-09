Shloka Mehta's boomerang dance video is too cute to miss!

famous-personalities

A viral boomerang video of Shloka Mehta dancing with her BFFs has surfaced the internet and it is aww-dorable!

Pic courtesy/Instagram/fanpage

Ever since the grand wedding, Shloka Mehta has been making headlines for her style statement and elegance. Shloka Mehta and her husband have become the new face of romance and never fail to grab attention with their public appearances or mushy moments. Recently, an adorable boomerang video surfaced the internet where Shloka Mehta is seen doing a happy dance with her girl gang on Instagram. Check out the video below!

This fun Boomerang video of Shloka Mehta with her friends is from her pre-engagement mehendi ceremony. She is seen donning a blue lehenga with silver embroidery paired with gota jewellery dancing happily flaunting her mehendi. Shloka Mehta looks elegant yet cute dancing excitingly with her friends on her pre-engagement mehendi ceremony.

Recently, Anamika Khanna shared a picture where Shloka Mehta looked resplendent in hues of mustard yellow and orange lehenga choli which had a thick border around her waist. The blouse was embroidered with floral motifs while her dupatta was equally pretty. Netizens loved Shloka in her customised yellow attire and her look with a flower maang-teeka that appeared to be set in pearls. She appeared in minimal make-up like lining her eyes and nude lipstick. As for her hair, she tied it in a bun. Shloka Mehta looked like an epitome of grace and beauty and the internet agrees with us too. So far, Anamika Khanna's post has garnered more than 11,000 likes. "What a beautiful lehenga it is," a user said, praising Anamika's design. Another user, meanwhile, applauded Shloka's sartorial choice, saying, "She has a great taste in clothes."

Shloka Mehta is the daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta. Shloka and Akash Akash Ambani tied the knot on March 8, 2019, in a grand ceremony in Mumbai. A-list celebrities from the film fraternity also attended her wedding and other festivities. Akash Ambani is Reliance Chairperson Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son.

