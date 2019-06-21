Shloka Mehta looks ethereal in yellow embroidered lehenga choli. See Photo!

famous-personalities

Designer Anamika Khanna had shared a picture of Shloka Mehta in a pretty lehenga choli which she had designed and online users can't get enough

Shloka Mehta

Ever since marriage, Shloka Mehta has been grabbing the attention of the Internet. Her pictures of attending parties with her husband Akash Ambani and stunning pictures of her couture dresses become a trend on social media. Recently, a picture of Shloka Mehta in a pretty lehenga choli which she was designed by designer Anamika Khanna was shared on Instagram and online users can't get enough.

In the picture shared by Anamika Khanna, Shloka Mehta looked resplendent in hues of mustard yellow and orange lehenga choli which had a thick border around her waist. The blouse was embroidered with floral motifs while her dupatta was equally pretty.

Netizens loved Shloka in her customised yellow attire and her look with a flower maang-teeka that appeared to be set in pearls. She appeared in minimal make-up like lining her eyes and nude lipstick. As for her hair, she tied it in a bun.

Shloka Mehta looked like an epitome of grace and beauty and the internet agrees with us too. So far, Anamika Khanna's post has garnered more than 11,000 likes.

"What a beautiful lehenga it is," a user said, praising Anamika's design. Another user, meanwhile, applauded Shloka's sartorial choice, saying, "She has a great taste in clothes."

Shloka Mehta is the daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta. Shloka and Akash Akash Ambani tied the knot on March 8, 2019, in a grand ceremony in Mumbai. A-list celebrities from the film fraternity also attended her wedding and other festivities.

Akash Ambani is Reliance Chairperson Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son.

