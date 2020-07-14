Shocking! Man throws snake after petrol pump owner refuses to give fuel in can

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In a bizarre incident that took place in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, a man allegedly threw a snake inside the cabin of a petrol-pump owner after the latter refused to give him fuel in a can. The incident, which was captured on the CCTV, took place at a petrol pump on Malkapur road in Buldhana.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the nation-wide lockdown, the government has put a ban on giving fuel in a bottle, can or drum. The customer visited the petrol pump and demanded fuel in a can. When the owner refused to give fuel, the man threw a venomous snake inside the cabin and ran away from the spot, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Later, a snake rescuer was called to catch the reptile. The petrol pump owner has filed a complaint against the unidentified person. The police investigation is underway and the cops are on the lookout for the culprit.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news