Viral Video: Man attacked by deadly snake while driving in Australia

In a bizarre incident, a 27-year-old man who was driving along a highway in Australia was attacked by a deadly snake. Surprisingly, the young driver was pulled over for speeding on the highway. But when the cops reached to issue a challan, they found out that he has just had a terrifying encounter.

The incident came to light when the Queensland Police released a video of the same on their Facebook page. In the 1-minute, 44 seconds video clip the man can be seen shocked and surprised after he was attacked by one of the world's deadliest snakes - eastern brown snake.

According to the video, the incident took place while the man was driving on Dawson Highway in Queensland. The eastern brown snake that attacked the driver, is a highly venomous reptile that is responsible for the majority of snakebite deaths in Australia. While sharing the video, the Queensland Police wrote, "This slimy passenger would be sure to make any driver hysssssterical!"

The man identified as Jimmy told the police that he was driving at 100km per hour because of the snake bite. He said that the snake had started to wrap himself around me and its head just started striking at the (driver's seat) chair, between my legs. In his statement to the police, he also said that he used the seat belt and a work knife in order to fight off the snake but thought of killing the reptile when he realised that it may have already bitten him.

The police immediately sought medical assistance. While concluding the video, the police said that the driver was not bitten by the snake and was in a state of shock. Since being shared, the video has collected over 700K views and nearly 5,000 shares.

