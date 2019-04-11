Shot in the dark: This actress is enjoying the benefits of a good mentor

bollywood

But despite this Bollywood actress' success, she is keen to push her way into big films with a little nudge from her mentor

Shot In The Dark

This leading filmmaker's protege has bagged roles in two big productions on his recommendation. The young actor is known for her acting chops and has bagged several awards for her performances.

But despite her success, she is keen to push her way into big films with a little nudge from her mentor. One of the films, which is being helmed by a Bollywood filmmaker known for his fine detailing and character-driven stories, had wanted another female actor.

But as soon as the mentor got wind of it, he went armed with the footage of her next release, which he has produced, to convince him to sign her. As for the other project, the mentor's earlier association with the filmmaker helped. Well, some people have all the luck.

