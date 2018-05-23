Should I break up with my girlfriend?

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Should I end my relationship just because my girlfriend thinks it's not working out? I don't really see any serious problems, so I don't know what she's talking about. Why can't she see it the way I am?

If she's not making this up, it's obvious that the two of you aren't on the same page here. The only thing you can do is try and understand why her view of this is so radically different from your own, and ask if she is willing to try and make it work.

My boyfriend and I ended our relationship a year-and-a-half ago because of logistics. He was living in another city and we simply couldn't spend enough time together. We tried to make the long distance thing work, but decided to stop after a point because it was too difficult to manage. We haven't been in touch since it ended. I just found out through a common friend that he has been offered a job in my city and is moving here in a month. I have been thinking about calling him and going out just to see if there is still any spark, and to try and give it another chance. Is this a bad idea though, considering we couldn't pull it off the first time?

I suggest you take it one step at a time because, to begin with, you haven't been in touch for over a year-and-a-half. People and circumstances can both change dramatically over time, so you don't know what to expect. If your relationship ended simply because the two of you couldn't meet often, and there were no other reasons, you may be able to make it work, provided he wants it to as much as you do. At the moment though, everything about this is speculative. Try calling him, get a sense of whether he wants to meet, and then see how that first date goes before jumping to conclusions.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

