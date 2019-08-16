Shraddha Arya injured on the sets of Nach Baliye 9

television

While Alam and Shraddha were performing a step from their routine, Alam momentarily lost his grip on Shraddha, who slipped and bumped her head on the dance floor.

Celebrity couples have been dazzling the Nach Baliye 9 stage and enthralling the audience with their mesmerising performances. Every week, all the contestants do their best on the stage to impress the judges, Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan, and the audience alike. The contenders try their best to score top points and to get high fives from the judges.

With such brilliant performances from all the celebrity pairs, audiences are finding it difficult to decide who the best performers are. Recently, on the sets of Nach Baliye 9, one of the contestants, Shraddha Arya, had a close shave while performing.

Shraddha and her partner Alam have been upping their dance game since day one on the dance reality show. During the recent shoot, Shraddha Arya almost got grievously injured. While Alam and Shraddha were performing a step from their routine, Alam momentarily lost his grip on Shraddha, who slipped and bumped her head on the dance floor. Shraddha only froze for a second before continuing with her entire act.

Shraddha said in a statement, "It was a very intense act for both Alam and me on Nach Baliye. Even during the rehearsals, we had to be focused to ensure that all the steps are being done properly. When we performed in front of the judges and the audience, due to a sudden slip, Alam lost his grip and that made me fall from his arms. Though I didn't suffer any major injury at all, it definitely was a nerve-wracking experience for both of us! I got a small bump on my head because of the fall and did go blank for a second while performing. We still completed the entire performance without stopping and are sure that the audiences will love our act." Let's wait and watch what's in store for Shraddha and Alam on Nach Baliye 9!

In related news, reports suggest that the female winner of Nach Baliye 9 will get the opportunity to feature in a song alongside Salman Khan in the star's upcoming Dabangg 3. A source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror, "He has already discussed the plans with his team. Before that, the team plans to complete the film's principal shoot by September-end. The song will be shot in November." Dabangg 3's first dance number, Munna Badnaam Hua, has already been shot with Love Yatri actress Warina Hussain. The second number will be shot once the dance reality show announces the winner.

