Shraddha Kapoor on Nitesh Tiwari: He always stands up for what is right

Shraddha Kapoor has worked with director Nitesh Tiwari for her upcoming film, Chhichhore. The film also stars Sushant Singh Rajput

Shraddha Kapoor shared this picture on her Instagram account.

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the busiest actresses as she is completely occupied promoting two films at the same time - Saaho and Chhichhore. While Saaho is an out-and-out action film, Chhichhore is a slice-of-life film. Apart from this, she has Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.

At the trailer launch of Saaho, when Shraddha Kapoor was asked about shuttling between Hyderabad (Saaho), London (Street Dancer 3D) and Mumbai (Chhichhore) for the shoot, the petite actress had said, "My body is paining a lot. It has been a physically intense year for me. I did shoot three films but 'Street Dancer' is releasing next year. I feel I should get some break but now promotions of 'Saaho' have also started. I am so excited and it's a big thing. 'Saaho' is my first multi-lingual film and I am happy I got to be part of such a big film."

Talking about Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore with Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, and a few other artists, Shraddha Kapoor shares her experience. She exclusively told mid-day.com, "Working with Nitesh sir has been one of the most amazing experiences for me. The way that we got into the film, the kind of prep that you know we got into. You know the way that he was so prepped along with his entire team, they were so well prepared. You know so so true to the script in every way he was approaching the film...

Nitesh Tiwari. Image sourced from his PR.

The 32-year-old further adds, "I think one of the most amazing things about him is that he stands up always for what is right and that's how he is as a person, so I think that also comes into his direction which I think it's so good that he always stands by the right thing to do. So he did the same thing with our film's script, same thing towards the actors, towards everybody."

Chhichhore was earlier supposed to clash with Saaho on August 30. However, the slice-of-life film has now been scheduled to release on September 6, 2019.

