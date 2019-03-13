Shraddha Kapoor takes out a day amidst shooting to celebrate mother's birthday

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor amidst the shooting schedule of Chhichhore takes out time to celebrate her mother's birthday

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor amidst the shooting schedule of Chhichhore takes out time to celebrate her mother's birthday. Since the shoot got cancelled for a day, the actress rather than relaxing Shraddha along with her parents flew to Goa to ring in her mother's birthday.

The actress after celebrating and spending some quality time with family will be back at the sets on Tuesday and resume the shoot. The actress has been continuously shooting with hardly having any time for herself even during her birthday she was shooting for Chhichhore.

Shraddha Kapoor shared a picture of her mother on Instagram and captioned it: "It’s her birthday eve Mommy [sic]"

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂ¤©ðÂÂÂ¤©ðÂÂÂ¤© It’s her birthday eve â­ÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂ Mommy ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) onMar 11, 2019 at 9:33am PDT

Shraddha rung in the birthday celebrations mid-air in the flight as she was flying back to Mumbai from London where she was shooting for the first schedule of Street Dancer 3D. Shraddha's team along with the flight crew celebrated by cutting the cake in flight.

The actor also got a special birthday treat as the makers of Saaho released a behind-the-scenes video showing her in action mode. Titled Shades of Saaho Chapter 2, the video gave the viewers an insight into the making of the film besides showing them a glimpse of her and co-star Prabhas’ look.

The diva, who has given many versatile performances throughout her career, has a lot of projects lined up in her kitty.

Shraddha Kapoor has an interesting line up ahead with Saaho, Chhicchore, and Street Dancer 3D which are set to be released in 2019 and working on recently announced Baaghi 3.

