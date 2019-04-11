Shrenu Parikh is a learned anti-heroine in Ek Bhram- Sarvagun Sampanna

television

Gearing up for the character Jahnvi Mittal, Shrenu Parikh has been reading psychological thrillers with a negative bend

Shrenu Parikh

The upcoming daily soap by Star Plus provides a unique and interesting story of the most unconventional Bahu in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna. Gearing up for the character Jahnvi Mittal, Shrenu Parikh has been reading psychological thrillers with a negative bend.

The intriguing story brings to the small screen one of its kind narrative of a daughter in law who is plotting torturous ways for her family, shedding the typical image of an ideal Bahu. The anti-hero protagonist of the show Janhvi Mittal is a distinct character which is never witnessed before on the Indian Television.

Prepping for the role, the actress has been indulging in reading psychological thrillers that induce negative thoughts. Developing an evil mindset, Janhvi is diving deep into the cruelest events and methods that have inflicted terror amongst the masses.

Apart from books, Janhvi Mittal's psyche is also influenced by blogs and videos of torturous doings, desensitizing the emotions of empathy to get into the skin of the character. Immersing herself into the character entirely, Shrenu Parikh has officially transformed into Jahnvi Mittal and is ready to meet the audience on Star Plus from April 22, 2019.

Ek Bhram- Sarvagun Sampanna airs every Monday to Friday at 7 pm on Star Plus.

