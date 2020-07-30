Shruti Haasan on her nose surgery: I didn't like the way it looked, it was a personal choice

Shruti Haasan has been very vocal and honest in her recent interview and there were a lot of grounds that were covered. Right from almost giving up on the release of her film Yaara to shedding light on undergoing a nose surgery and how the decision stemmed from a personal decision, she bared it all!

While interacting with Hindustan Times, Haasan was at her candid best. She first spoke about the release of her film Yaara, and also revealed how she had almost given up on the film as they shot it over four years ago. It's finally going to see a release on the OTT on July 30.

Talking about it, she said, "I had given up on this film ever releasing because we shot it four years ago and I really wanted people to see it. At that time, I was telling my friends, 'Oh my God, I've done this movie and I can't wait to see it.' And then it was one year, two years and by the third year, I was like, 'Huh, I guess no one would see it.' So when I got the call saying that it's coming out at a time like this, when people are actually at home and will watch it, I was quite okay with it finally being out."

She then talked about the ongoing debate on the insider vs outsider and how star kids have easier access to opportunities. This is what her opinion was, "I am not going to lie, the arguments people have are not unfounded. I personally always take the time to listen to every point of view. Then, whether I choose to accept it or not is a different ball game. When it comes to the debate on insider-outsider or nepotism, I feel that yes, my surname has opened doors but staying inside for 11 years now has been my journey."

She continued, "I know it and the people around me know it and they know what the journey has been. I have never had my parents make a phone call to promote me or get me a job or help me. I have done this on my own, but I do understand that the door opened because of the surname, there's no denying that. It would be absolutely irresponsible of me to deny that."

Earlier this year in February, Haasan had taken to her Instagram account and shared a long post about how she underwent plastic surgery and wasn't ashamed to admit the same. When asked about her nose surgery, this is what she had to say, "It's a choice I made, even after my first film was done because my nose was broken. I didn't like the way it felt. I didn't like the way it looked. It was a personal choice. Nobody asked me to fix it."

She added, "When it came to fillers… They said, 'Shruti's face is very Western it's very sharp, it's very masculine.' I was constantly hearing this and I did do non-invasive, temporary procedures, which I have been very open about. If there are any actresses telling you they haven't done it, they are blatantly lying because people's faces don't change that much. But it's just something that I wanted to talk about."

Haasan made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with Imran Khan in the action-drama, Luck. She went on to do films like Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, D-Day, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Gabbar Is Back, Welcome Back, and is now gearing up for Yaara. She's also an established star in the South Indian film industry.

