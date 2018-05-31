Shruti Hassan begins shooting for Mahesh Manjrekar's film in Goa

Along with Shurti Hassan, Mahesh Manjrekar's gangster drama also starts Vidyut Jammwal



Actress Shruti Haasan is back from London, and has started shooting for a sequence of her upcoming film, helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, in Goa. After shooting in Mumbai, Manjrekar moved his entire team to Goa to shoot a schedule of his gangster drama. The yet untitled film is a period drama and also stars Vidyut Jammwal, said a statement to IANS.

Shruti Hassan, after taking some time off to complete her international music based commitments in London, has joined the team in Goa to shoot her portions. Her spokesperson confirmed the news of her joining the team in Goa for the film shoot, which is expected to go on for a few more weeks.

"Soon after completing the shoot for this film, Shruti is expected to resume shoot on her father Kamal Haasan's bilingual project Sabash Naidu", added the spokesperson. According to a source, she plays a character who is a catalyst for many ups and downs in the lives of the others.

"It has been quite an exciting journey for Shruti as she is being guided by a master visionary like Mahesh Manjrekar on this film. He is someone who's an expert with making people get completely under the skin of the characters and helps them breathe life into them in their own unique style.

"The film is in its second schedule and Shruti is really looking forward to seeing this shape up even better than what she read on paper," added the source.

