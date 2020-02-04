Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho is a peppy love song

Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan gives a fun twist to same-sex love and features a talented cast including Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Jitendra Kumar, Maanvi Gagroo, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Pankhuri Awasthy, and Neeraj Singh. The makers of the film have now released a new song from the film titled Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho, which is a peppy love song. Watch the video of the song below:

Sung by Ayushmann Khurrana, the music is composed by Tanishk-Vayu. The film is written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Aanand L Rai, and Himanshu Sharma.

Speaking about how excited he was to work again with Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana told mid-day, "Gajraj sir and Neenaji are the most loved on-screen parents for audiences today. I was thrilled when I got to know that I am collaborating with them again on Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. This time, however, our relationship is a little different."

"Gajraj sir is hilarious as the antagonist in my love life. We both are at loggerheads in the film, making for some of the most memorable scenes," Ayushmann added.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan is all set to hit theatres on February 21, 2020.

