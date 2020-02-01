Ayushmann Khurrana shares how Neena-Gajraj are different in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Besides showing us the beauty of autumn romance, Badhaai Ho (2018) helped Bollywood rediscover the talent of senior actors Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. As Ayushmann Khurrana reunites with them in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the actor says he couldn't have wished for better co-stars. "Gajraj sir and Neenaji are the most loved on-screen parents for audiences today. I was thrilled when I got to know that I am collaborating with them again on Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. This time, however, our relationship is a little different," he chuckles.

If they played doting parents to him in the 2018 comedy, Gupta and Rao will be seen as his nemesis in the upcoming same-sex relationship drama. The senior actors, who have slipped into the roles of Jitendra Kumar's parents in the upcoming film, will be seen fiercely opposing the union of their on-screen son with his love interest, essayed by Khurrana.



A still from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

"Gajraj sir is hilarious as the antagonist in my love life. We both are at loggerheads in the film, making for some of the most memorable scenes," says Khurrana, adding that Gupta's perfect comic timing only adds to the movie's flavour. "They are a riot together on screen."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates