Shubman Gill dreamt of winning IPL Emerging Player award 7 years ago

Knight Riders's talented young batsman Shubman Gill says he dreamt of winning IPL Emerging Player award 7 years ago

Shubman Gill

A few years ago, Shubman Gill, 19, dreamt of winning the Indian Premier League's Emerging Player award. On Sunday, the trophy was his. The Kolkata Knight Riders batsman, who scored 296 runs in IPL-12, was the Man of the Series when the Prithvi Shaw-led India won the ICC U-19 World Cup in New Zealand last year. The youngster, whose ultimate aim is to play Test cricket, spoke to mid-day on the sidelines of the Ceat International Cricket Awards at a city hotel yesterday.

Excerpts:

On winning the IPL-12 Emerging Player award:

I didn't expect it. I received a call a day before the IPL final informing me about it. I had three-four missed calls when I was in the gym [in Chandigarh]. Later, when I called back I was told that I have to go to Hyderabad to receive this award. It felt good because it's been a childhood dream to win this one. I may have been 13 years old then when I saw Mandeep Singh of Kings XI Punjab win the Emerging Player award. That's when I told myself that if I perform well in the IPL, I too can win it.

On the difference between playing U-19 and IPL cricket:

I don't think there has been a drastic change in my batting technique or an improvement in any other aspect of my game. But there has been a huge change in my mindset — how I used to approach games or tackle a particular situation. The biggest reason for this change is the IPL. You get to play so many matches and there are so many different situations you face. For example, in one match you may need to score runs at a specific high run rate while in another game, there is a bigger challenge awaiting you. While you may succeed in overcoming those situations sometimes, you will also fail. These experiences have taught me a lot.

On his individual performance at IPL-12:

I won't say that I am fully satisfied with my performance because there were a few matches where I think I could have performed a lot better.

On competing with ex-U-19 teammates like Prithvi Shaw:

I don't look at it like a race. All of us have a common motive — to play for India and perform well. It felt nice when I saw my [former] teammates performing well at the international level. It gives me motivation and confidence to perform better. I tell myself… if they are doing well, why can't I.

On Test cricket:

Test cricket is my ultimate aim. I like cricket's longest format very much. You have to be alert at every phase during a Test match and be prepared to play differently, as and how the situation demands. I think it's a great thing to score runs in Test cricket. That's what I want to do.

