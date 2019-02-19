Shweta Bachchan Nanda glitters in this metallic jacket, see photo

bollywood-fashion

On Koffee With Karan, season 6, Shweta Bachchan Nanda confessed that she would prefer, Shweta - the designer, and rightly so! The new picture of Shweta, dressed in a studded jacket proves that she is great at her work. The jacket is from her collection, MXS - a brand, which Shweta co-owns with designer Monisha Jaising. Daughter of Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta shared this photo and captioned it in one single word: "Bespoke."

Shweta Bachchan Nanda's jacket has become the talk of the town. Shweta is also an author and had her book, Paradise Towers released last year.

View this post on Instagram Bespoke A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) onFeb 18, 2019 at 5:24am PST

Well, it's the Instagram edit that has added the sparkling effect on her jacket. On the other hand, she was recently seen with her actor-brother Abhishek Bachchan on the sets of chat-show Koffee With Karan. Through the show, the audience got to see a hidden side of Shweta.

While the brother-sister got along, Shweta and Abhishek revealed a secret! They spoke about a thing that they dislike about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - the wife of Abhishek Bachchan and Bollywood actor, who has also remained Miss World.

Continuing talking about Aishwarya, in the rapid fire round, Shweta and Abhishek were asked about one thing that they hate about the gorgeous lady. To which, Shweta said that she hates her for not calling back on time and tolerates her time management or lack thereof. Shweta also said that she loves her for being a 'self-made, strong woman and a fantastic mother'.

