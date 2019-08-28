Shweta Bachchan shares a childhood photo with mother Jaya Bachchan

bollywood

Shweta Bachchan revisited her childhood days and shared a throwback picture of herself with mother Jaya Bachchan.

Shweta Bachchan with Jaya Bachchan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/shwetabachchan

On Wednesday, Shweta Bachchan shared a picture of herself with mother Jaya Bachchan on her Instagram account. Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's daughter and Abhishek Bachchan's sister, Shweta has carved a niche for herself in the glamour world. In the picture, one can see baby Shweta with a very young Jaya peeping out of the window.

The picture is a black-and-white one and Shweta Bachchan has cherished these memories by reliving them again after sharing the photo on Instagram. Shweta shared the picture with a caption that read: "Rattling cages."

View this post on Instagram Rattling Cages A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) onAug 27, 2019 at 5:52am PDT

What do you think about this picture?

A few days ago, Shweta had also shared a picture of Abhishek Bachchan with their late grandmother, Teji Bachchan. Through that photo, Shweta revealed that their grandmom would narrate to them some great stories. This is what she captioned the picture as: "We are shaped by the places we travel to, the people we eat with, and the books we read- to my Daadi, the giver of books, teller of bedtime stories, and gracious provider of trunks for her 6 grandchildren to use as a stage to dance on. Thinking of you today x ( pictured with @bachchan a chilled, ice-filled, glass of Thumbs Up, and her trademark sunglasses (sic)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) onAug 11, 2019 at 10:40pm PDT

Shweta Bachchan Nanda is an author and is close friends with Bollywood-filmmaker Karan Johar. She is often snapped at all their parties and social gatherings. Married to Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda, Shweta has two children - Agastya Nanda (19) and Navya Naveli Nanda (22). Her latest post on Instagram is a picture of her son, Agastya. Shweta had also taken off on a trip to Tokyo with daughter Navya.

View this post on Instagram Carpe Diem my sweet boy xx A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) onAug 27, 2019 at 12:40pm PDT

Shweta Bachchan married Nikhil Nanda in 1997. Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla had recently shared some rare images from their wedding.

